Local multi-cultural hair salon works to dispel myths of ethnic hair

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local owner of a multi-cultural hair salon is working to dispel myths of ethnic hair, by hosting workshops throughout the entire month of June.

“Ethnic hair should be embraced and celebrated like any other hair type. We want to lift awareness, self-esteem and raising the vibration in my community,” says Celena Pirela, the owner of CP Naturals and More, Inc.

The workshops will begin June 7th and every Monday during June from 6 pm-7 pm.

The class will be focusing on celebrating all styles, product knowledge, and hair types.

Worksheets and demos will be provided. Supplies will be needed.

Covid safety protocols will be put into place.

The class is free for participants.

