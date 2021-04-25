Local organizations pick up trash along Lackawanna Trail after Earth Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 24, two days after Earth Day, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed and the Elmira Rotary Club picked up litter along the Lackawanna Trail.

The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed work to preserve, promote, and protect the 45 miles of the Chemung River, its tributaries, and the watershed.

With weather getting warmer, many are biking and walking along the trail. However, litter is abundant.

“I don’t think it is real shocking,” said Dick DuBois, president of the Elmira Rotary Club. “It is something that we unfortunately see and it is the first cleanup in this area.”

Emily Marino, executive director for the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed, shared why this litter is problematic.

“50% of our drinking water comes from the Chemung [River],” said Marino. “Those plastics get into the water supply. So, we try to reduce that by picking it up beforehand.”

The trash that they collect is picked up by Chemung County.

The organizations plan to do more cleanups in the near future.