BERKSHIRE, N.Y. (WETM) – Since its legalization in New York State back in March 2021, marijuana has become more widely available. Even so, many residents are still uncertain of how important the plant can actually be for one’s health.

Providers across the Twin Tiers and nationwide are now hoping to educate the public on why cannabis can be medicinally beneficial. Local shops, such as Upstate Hydroponics & Garden Supply near Horseheads, have books and other information related to growing cannabis for good use.

“There’s a lot of research showing that cannabinoids can benefit you in many ways,” said Bryson Clark, owner of Upstate Hydroponics & Garden Supply. “A lot of them are known, like CBD and THC, but there is a plethora of other ones that are discovered and a lot that really we don’t know what they are yet and they are still being discovered by the day.”

Local farms also hope to educate the public on the benefits of cannabis. Tricolla Farms in Berkshire has offered lots of research on the plant for many years.

According to Tricolla Farms’ co-founder, Bethany Carbone, people can make the argument that all cannabis can be medicinal in some way because everyone has something called an endocannabinoid system. This is a communication network in our bodies that helps regulate functions such as sleep, anxiety, pain, and inflammation.

“Endocannabinoids are compounds that our bodies actually produce themselves,” said Bethany. “Phyto cannabinoids are cannabinoids that come from a plant, such as CBD and THC.”

Bethany adds that endocannabinoids are endogenous molecules that link up with the endocannabinoid system. They basically help to condition the system and tone it so that it is healthy and well-functioning.

With the continuing push to legalize marijuana across the country, providers hope that there will be enough cannabis grown to serve as an extra vitamin for those who are in need of better health. To learn more about Tricolla Farms, check out their website here: http://tricollafarms.com/.