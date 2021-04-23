18-cares-800x250

Local Red Cross chapter honors ‘Finger Lakes Real Heroes’

Zach Wheeler, serves as master of ceremonies for the Finger Lakes Real Heroes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Finger Lakes Area of the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross honored local heroes Thursday night at the Elmira Drive-In.

Those honored at the annual Finger Lakes Real Heroes Event were “individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community,” chapter officials said.

18 News Anchor Zach Wheeler was master of ceremonies—making his debut on the big screen. Peter Wallin, the owner of Wallin Agency, served as the keynote speaker. Wallin is also a published author who is involved in numerous community organizations.

Click here to see this year’s featured heroes.

WETM-TV was a proud sponsor of this event.

