Local republican lawmakers to hold roundtable on Climate and Community Investment Act

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — On Monday, Nov. 15, local republican lawmakers will be hosting a roundtable discussion with industry stakeholders regarding the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) in Corning.

In an official press release, the lawmakers claim “The CCIA, a proposal being advanced by the Democrat majorities in the Senate and Assembly, could increase the cost of gasoline by as much as 55 cents per gallon and raise home heating costs by more than 25 percent.”

The following stakeholders are scheduled to participate in Monday’s roundtable: Corning Area Chamber of Commerce, Corning Natural Gas, Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association (RTMA), Independent Power Producers of New York (IPPNY), National Fuel, New York Propane Gas Association (NYPGA) and the Business Council of New York State.

The following lawmakers will be attending:

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning)

Sen. Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats)

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich)

Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia)

Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend (R,C,I-Big Flats)

Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C,I,SAM-Johnstown)

Sen. George Borrello (R,C,IP,LIBT-Jamestown)