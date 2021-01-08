Local restaurant reacts to the Raising the New York State Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s no secret during the entire pandemic, bars and restaurants have struggled to stay afloat.

On Thursday Slammin Jammin BBQ in Corning received an email about Raising the New York State Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund, which could bring relief.

The owner of Slammin Jammin BBQ Ben Lewis said, “Even though it would only $5,000, every little bit helps.”

We also spoke with Lewis’s accountant who has read over the requirements and logistics of the recovery fund.

Jack Miller said, “It’s a maximum of a $5,000 grant per establishment and is not just a hand out of $5,000, it is a reimbursement of the cost associated Covid.”

He also said, “it’s not going to help here because there is no outdoor seating but establishments with outdoor seating,” Miller said. “It will them over the winter with their equipment to be able to heat their outdoor seating area and things like that and they will get reimbursed for buying that equipment.”

Restaurants can apply online on Monday, January 11, 2021.

To find all the details on the New York State Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund, click here.

