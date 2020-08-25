Local robotics club recruiting students in the Finger Lakes area

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Finger lakes Area Robotics Education (FLARE) program is looking for students in Schuyler and the surrounding counties to join their team.

Students from grades 7-12 work together as a team to build and program robots and compete nationwide. Some of the current participants have been a part of FLARE for years and said that the experience is amazing.

“There is nothing better than seeing a robot that you spent so many months on working to actually do the competition and compete well, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Kaden Loucks, 16, a builder in the program.

“Seeing every part of it works the way that you designed it is great, seeing the program being consistent most of the time is great and it’s just a really really rewarding feeling that I haven’t gotten from anywhere else.” Ian Hunter, 16, a programmer in the program.

Skills learned in the program include computer programming, 3D printing, engineering process and more. Loucks and hunter express how this program has helped them get prepared for college and help the zone in onto what they want to study in the future.

Click here to find the application.