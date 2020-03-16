Local Salvation Army seeking donations during COVID-19 pandemic

The Salvation Army is in need of donations to help those less fortunate during the coronavirus pandemic.

We are continuing are efforts to fight homeless through our subtance abuse and doemstic violence programs. Our doors are still open for those who need us!

The Elmira Salvation Army would like to ask the community for their support by not only monetary donations, but through any cleaning products, tissues…anything they can share with others.

It is times like this that we always see the community pulling together. There are empty shelves in many of our stores, but there are ones who do not have the money to go out and stock the items in their homes. These are the people quickly forgotten, but need us the most during times like this. And that’s what The Salvation Army is all about: Helping others when they need us most.