Local Salvation Army wants to share large donation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Salvation Army has received a “very large,” donation of paper products, and they want to share them with the community. The goods were donated by a company that wishes to remain anonymous, according to Major Stanley Newton. It’s being stored at a local warehouse.

The donation includes:

Hand Soap

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Paper Plates

Glass/Surface Cleaner

Wet Wipes

Newton said the Corps would like to share the items with local agencies, companies, and community groups. They plan on distributing it next week. If your group or organization is interested – contact The Elmira Salvation Army at (607) 732-0314.