Local school reflects after Keystone testing

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June. (Getty Images)

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Coronavirus Pandemic has flipped educational learning upside down. Due to this, it has affected standardized testing especially during the 2019 and 2020 school year. Since students were learning remotely, the Keystone testing in Pennslyvania was canceled for that year.

18 News spoke with Wellsboro High School Guidance Counselor, Matthew Rendos about who was all affected by the Keystones being canceled.

“So all of those kids who needed, Biology, Literature, and Algebra I were not able to test last May,” said Rendos.

In November new legislation was passed to exempt students who took trigger courses during the May 2020 testing window. Trigger courses include Algebra I, Biology, and Literature. As long as the student passed these courses they would get a blanket proficient. This affected current 9th and 10th graders.

Another Wellsboro Area School Counselor Tanya Harmon spoke on why the 9th and 10th graders took the test this past January.

“They took the test just so they had a score so that if they chose that pathway due to their other tests that they need to take. They would have that be able to build that composite score because just getting a proficient will allow them to go down that composite pathway,” Harmon explains.

The Keystone exams are broken up into three subjects, Algebra I, Biology and Literature. At Wellsboro Area School District, their students only took the Algebra I and Biology exams.

“We did not have anyone that needed literature here, just testing. So we only did biology for two days and out,” Rendos said. Now, there are students who are sick and they weren’t able to make it so we do have makeup times for, but the overwhelming majority. They’re here on those two days and then just.”

The students also were given the choice to take the exam in person or online. They could also choose how to take it depending on the subject.