Local schools are either undecided or waiting for State guidance when it comes to requiring the vaccine for students

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Colleges are beginning to make the Covid-19 vaccine a requirement for its students.

Similar to Cornell University, which is requiring students to be vaccinated before they return to campus in the fall, other schools are starting to fall in line, and others are waiting on guidance from the state.

The Elmira City School District and Corning-Painted Post School District say New York State Department of Health or Education, has not released any guidance regarding vaccinations for students of Pre-K-12 public school systems.

Elmira College has not yet made a final decision on vaccine requirements for the fall term.

In Pennsylvania, State System universities in Pennsylvania don’t have the legal authority to mandate students and employees get the COVID vaccine because no legislation specifically provides that authorization, according to Dave Pidgeon, PASSHE PR director.