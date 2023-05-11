SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and local floral and gift shops in the area have been gearing up to meet demands for the big day.

In Southport, Chamberlain Acres has been preparing all week for the extra business that will be brought in for the holiday, with Glenn Miller, one of the owners of Chamberlain Acres, said they’ve been ordering a log of flowers to keep things stocked up.

“This whole week has just been basically ordering pretty much every day,” Miller said, “Ya get done with one batch of flowers and ya order more in,” he said. “Just trying to keep the greenhouse stocked and filled and accommodate everyone that comes in,” he said.

The shop carries all kinds of plants, from hanging baskets to potted plants, vegetable plants, and anything to make a garden flourish.

Chamberlain Acres has been part of the Southport community for years and is used to the influx in business this time of the year, so much so that they’re holding a weekly farmers market on Sunday for all to come and enjoy.

The large selection of flowers inside the greenhouse at Chamberlain Acres in Southport.

On the other hand, a new business in Pine City focusing on bringing local products to the community has decided to do its grand opening on Mother’s Day Weekend.

The Pine City Post is owned by Anna Brown and with the work from her, her husband, and their family, have used the past five months to transform the old Shepherd’s Grocery Store into a gift shop filled with candles, soaps, decorations, food items, flowers and more, all sourced locally.

Before opening up the shop, Brown would occasionally make jewelry and sell it at local craft fairs. That hobby helped drastically spark her interest in wanting to open up The Pine City Post.

“The start of The Pine City Post really came from that craft and hobby that I’ve had making jewelry, and going and attending craft fairs and market events,” Brown said. “I have made lots of local connections with other small businesses who are hobby artists and are looking to take their business to the next step or to the next level,” she said.

The shop opens officially on Friday, May 12, and will be open the entirety of Mother’s Day weekend.

Brown said that if you’re someone that’s wanting to shop locally for Mother’s Day to find a good gift her spot is the place to do it.

The Pine City Post can be located at 1446 Pennsylvania Ave. in Pine City.