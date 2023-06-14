HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads High School teacher is one of 15 educators selected to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the 2023 Great Lakes Shipboard Science Workshop.

Christy Pratt, a science teacher for 9-12th grade students at Horseheads High School, will join 14 other educators from five Great Lake states in the workshop designed to guide the teachers in developing lesson plans and curricula to take back to the classroom and inspire students all while sailing Lake Ontario aboard an Environmental Protection Agency research vessel.

Numerous activities will be done over the course of the multi-day journey from July 6-12, hosted by the New York Sea Grant, aboard the U.S. EPA Great Lakes National Program Office Research Vessel Lake Guardian.

Photo of the U.S. EPA Great Lakes National Program Office Research Vessel, Lake Guardian. Credit – Michael Milligan

The Lake Guardian will leave from Rochester and make stops in Youngstown, NY, and Oswego, NY.

Pratt will participate in water sampling and analyze the samples aboard the ship’s laboratories while learning different teaching strategies from scientists from Cornell University, Great Lakes Research Consortium, U.S. EPA GLNPO, and many more aboard the ship.

“This one-of-a-kind workshop is a unique opportunity to learn techniques, tips, and strategies that will help my students to feel more comfortable in constructing science-based presentations and computational simulations that illustrate the relationships of the management of natural resources, the sustainability of human populations, biodiversity, and the impact of human activity,” Pratt said.

Seven teachers from across New York will be learning aboard the vessel, with the others coming from Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“This unique hands-on learning experience increases teachers’ understanding of the Great Lakes’ unparalleled value and fosters creation of personalized teaching resources to spark student interest in the world’s largest surface freshwater system,” said Nate Drag, NYSG Great Lakes Literacy Specialist.