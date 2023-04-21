(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – 25 local teachers will be heading across the world in a few months to attend an education experience event in Finland.

Finland is widely considered to have the most effective educational system in the world. a lot of the schools require students to have the same teacher from first to fourth grade and their school days are only about 4 hours long.

The 25 teachers range from teaching elementary school all the way to college. They all had to go through an application process in order to be chosen.

“We had to submit three different letters of recommendation. One from a colleague, one from an administrator, and one from a parent which I think is great because we’re working with their kids every day,” said Jennifer Kincaid who teaches first grade at Watkins Glen Elementary School. “Then we had to answer some short answer essays questions and then write a personal narrative response.”

The trip will be taking place June 5th until June 13th. The teachers will gain an inclusive insight into the Finnish education and the latest innovations in the field of education that they both to incorporate right here in the Twin Tiers.

“I think I just really want to bring back some new and innovative ways to teach my students,” said Camilla Green who teaches at Elmira Highschool. “I just think the opportunity within itself is going to be great.”