Local teen opens TikTok store in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 17, Marc Williams, a 15-year-old student at Horseheads High School, opened a new store in the Arnot Mall called “Viral Trends NY”.

The store sells popular items from the social media app TikTok.

From candy and apple juice to stuffed animals and stickers, Williams wanted to bring these items to the local community.

“Everything in this store is super high demand and you really can’t find it anywhere else except on eBay fully marked up,” said Williams. “A lot of our stuff is high demand and you really can’t find it many places.”

This is not the first store he has opened. Back in December 2020, he opened a store called the “Stocking Stuffer Shop” which sold Christmas items.

Williams wants to do more than just sell products in the store.

“I don’t want people to think that there is just inventory to buy,” said Williams. “We have different places where you can make a TikTok, you can write your TikTok username and follow other people, stuff like that so it is interactive. We also have a TikTok game, ‘What do you meme?’ You go on the TikTok app and scan the QR code.”

For Williams, he has big plans for the future.

“Me and my team are actually working on a social media event with different TikTok stars,” said Williams. “That is probably my next biggest thing that I would like to add to the store and maybe do a collaboration with it. So we are working with different TikTok influencers trying to coordinate a social media event with a meet and greet and a different type of show, once COVID is over of course.”