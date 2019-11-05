Local veteran support group receives donation

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Got Your 6 Veterans Group is a local veterans support group that received a donation from Operation Charlie Mike, a bar crawl/scavenger hunt.

G.Y.6. is a New York State Non-Profit peer to peer support group out of Fusion at Lake Street Church, a missionary out of the church.

Tonight G.Y.6. was presented with a check of $3,200 at Teall’s Tavern during the Fellowship Dinner and Operation Charlie Mike check presentation.

Nick Paluszkiewizz is part of the leadership team for G.Y.6. and he spoke about what Operation Charlie Mike means.

“Charlie Mike means to continue the mission, continue the mission of taking care of the vets after they get home from the wars and times they have been away.”

Finger Lakes House owner, Bill Mott and Teall’s Tavern owner Nolan Buss helped organize Operation Charlie Mike. Buss who is also a member of G.Y.6. spoke on the community involvement of G.Y.6..

“If someone needs furniture they will help out by finding furniture and helping them move into the apartments,” Buss said, “They do anything kind of transition from active duty to civilian life whether its professional networking or emotional support. It’s a great group.”

Back on September 28th, Operation Charlie Mike was organized to raise money where teams were given a packet in the beginning of the crawl and were then provided with a list of 20 items, each worth various point values. The top three teams won a gift basket.

Bars that took part in Operation Charlie Mike were Teall’s Tavern, Finger Lakes House, Ill Eagle Tap House, Patrick’s Pub, Rounding Third, and Brady’s pub.

To find more information and for future events go to to their Facebook page Got Your 6 Veterans Group.



