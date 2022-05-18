HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Hornell Partners For Growth (HPFG) is hosting their 8th annual Wildflower Festival from noon to 6 PM on Saturday, May 21st, the first one since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will be located on the outside lawn to the west of the Community Bank, N.A. on Steuben Square. Right now, the lawn only contains dandelions, but will soon feature a lot more flowers as well as games, food, music, and vendors.

There will also be plenty of free activities for kids, including a bounce house and temporary tattoos. Guests can take home seeds to plant their own wildflowers or purchase one of the many baskets that will be available.

The flowers at the festival will come in many colors, including bright red, cherry rose, lavender blue, and patriot white. Baskets containing geraniums and Boston ferns can also be purchased, and for every geranium basket bought, proceeds will go towards CareFirst New York.

“There will be different organizations that come in that we may not even be aware of yet,” said Michelle Pogue, Chairwoman for HPFG. “The non-profits are allowed to come in for free, so CareFirst is coming in and they’re gonna sell geraniums that will help their program.”

Guests can also lounge on the lawn and enjoy music from four different bands, including Ellen and the Healers and the Gemini Band. More information about the festival and what will all be featured by HPFG can be found here.