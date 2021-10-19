Local Wineries Feeling the Impact of Supply Chain Shortages

Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting. Red and white fermented grape beverages are poured into two sparkling glasses. Warm, orange brown wooden cellar wine racks are reflected and in soft focus in the background. The close-up view of the alcohol is indoors, with no people.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – If shipping shortages and delays have you reaching for a glass of wine, you may want to think twice.

A shortage in glass bottles is leading to a squeeze on wine output, and local wineries across the Finger Lakes Region are feeling the effects.

“At this point, we are out of a number of wines,” Lakewoods Vineyard partner Elizabeth Stamp said. “Getting things from Point A to Point B has been really difficult.”

Stamp told 18 News this is an issue that’s plagued her business over the past year. She said Lakewood Vineyards has plenty of grapes and that it’s the bottle shortage impacting her business the most.

“There were definitely some bottles we couldn’t get last year and we had to change our packaging to accommodate [customers],” Stamp said.

Now, Lakewood Vineyards is scrambling to package and ship products before the holiday season hits. Stamp said her goal is to have products distributed before the end of this year.

“But we can’t make promises about when we’ll [ship product] and people run out and then you lose customers,” Stamp told 18 News.

Stamp said Lakewood Vineyards is working to collaborate with other businesses to help keep theirs alive.