Locals bring in the holiday season with a high tea yuletide celebration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)-The holidays were in high swing at the federal house as community members came together for a high tea yuletide celebration.

The federal house owner, who hosted a high tea during the fall season this time, said she wants to continue this new tradition by showcasing the federal’s house history with the community, due to the high turnout.

Michelle Bertron, federal house owner says, ” the goal for the 1829 federal house is to share with people who are passionate about history –are interested in buying architecture and to provide a community event to Elmira.”

There will also be a yule log ceremony, discussing the past year and bringing in 2020.

