Locals in Elmira follow the “candy shoot” trend this Halloween

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Many people in the area are figuring out ways to stay safe this Halloween and still keep the tradition alive.

All Hallows’ Eve is getting a whole lot of attention this year, with municipalities canceling Halloween festivities in certain areas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has made Halloween this year more challenging for trick or treaters, and it seems everyone trying to figures safe ways to celebrate.

One trend that has been sweeping the internet is the candy shoot.

The shoot is meant to keep patrons and children six feet apart when they go to collect candy going door to door.

Even with the safety guidelines and with something so simple as a construction pipe, some parents are still skeptical.

Elmira resident Robin Conkright said free candy is not worth her children’s lives.

I’m not going trick or treating, but I am going to do something in the house because I don’t want my kids to get sick. I don’t want them to have COVID cuz it’s not fair to them that they have to go out and get sick, just to get candy, which isn’t right. Robin Conkright, Elmira resident

Father of two Scott Bishop said children have been through enough, and it’s time they get to enjoy themselves.