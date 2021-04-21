Locals react to Derek Chauvin trial verdict

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All eyes and ears are on the trial of Derek Chauvin, the 45-year-old former police officer, convicted of three criminal charges related to the death of George Floyd.

Now the nation is reacting to the reading of the verdict.

Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira-Corning Branch of the NAACP says she felt relieved.

“The verdict represented for me a small step in the right direction in terms of a long road to justice and equality,” said Verdier.

Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks. He faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree unintentional murder, the most serious charge.

State sentencing guidelines recommend a range of around 11 to 15 years for his crimes because Chauvin has no prior felonies

“It didn’t surprise me at all what the verdict was. I was very pleased with the reaction it didn’t seem like anything turned into protests or any violent behavior, so that was very satisfying,” said Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane.

Local business owner, Jerome Emanuel, says that even though there haven’t been many protests locally, the community is working hard to make a change.

“We are doing a lot of things within the community. Just because it’s it’s not live and broadcast and protests, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening. We are working exceptionally hard and a lot of long hours, a lot of zooms, a lot of meetings, a lot of conversations, but I genuinely feel like we’re getting somewhere,” said Emanuel.