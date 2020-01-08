Locals react to Iran striking back at U.S. with missile attack at bases in Iraq

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News visited local restaurants in the Twin Tiers to get the reaction of people after Iran struck back at the U.S. with missile attack at bases in Iraq.

Employees continued to work hard at local restaurants like Anderson’s Cozy Corner and Lights Coffee Shop, despite heightened tensions in the middle east.

At the direction of the president, the U.S. military took defensive action to protect u.s. personnel abroad ordering a drone strike killing Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles at u.s. forces in Iraq.

Today President Trump addressed the situation, announcing powerful sanctions on Iran, which will remain in place until the regime changes its behavior.

Locals here at home feel safe, but others feel worried.

Diner, Richard Davis said, “I trust Trump. I think he’ll do what needs to be done to order to keep us as safe as he can.”

Another local, Karen Eichensehr said, “I’d like to see President Trump deescalate this situation immediately. I want it to end, now.”