Lockwood man arrested for criminal sex acts, child endangerment

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Southern Tier man has been arrested for multiple sexual offenses and child endangerment charges in connection to an incident last month.

Thomas Cundy, 62, of Lockwood was arrested by New York State Police out of Horseheads around 1:30 p.m. on February 8. The arrest stems from an incident first reported on January 19.

Cundy was charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Criminal Sex Act by Forcible Compulsion (a class-B felony), Forcible Touching of the Intimate Parts of another person (a class-A misdemeanor), and Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child under the age of 17 (a class-A misdemeanor). Cundy is currently being held in the Chemung County Jail.

18 News has reached out to New York State Police for more information. Details will be provided as they become available.