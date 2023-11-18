AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We made it to the weekend! How will it play out? Details below:

TODAY:

We are starting the day mainly dry as high pressure moves in behind yesterday’s cold front. This will also allow some sunshine this morning and afternoon, and temperatures will warm up to the mid-40s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay clear, which will allow for radiational cooling. This will leave lows tonight in the low 30s, and a slight chance for showers after midnight due to the lake effect.

START OF NEXT WEEK:

We could see a few spotty showers tomorrow, and some could even see some wet snowflakes, otherwise SW flow returns tomorrow night with high pressure pushing in for the start of the work week. Most will see widespread showers return by Tuesday, and those showers could linger into the holidays.

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE, THEN RAIN/SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 38

