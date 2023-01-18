CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lowman woman has been indicted on multiple charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury for an attempted land theft incident in June of 2022.

According to the indictment, Lawanda K. Brown was indicted on seven different counts for crimes committed on June 17, 2022. She was indicted on the following crimes.

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (x3)

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree (x3)

The indictment claims that Brown had stolen real property located at 228 Rotary Road in the Town of Chemung on June 17, 2022, from Chemung Kaly, LLC, with a value exceeding $50,000.

She had done so by filing a forged deed for the property, a forged property transfer report, and a forged New York State Department of Taxation & Finance form.

The indictment claims that Brown then took these documents and filed them with the Chemung County Clerk’s Office with the intent to take the property into her name and from the rightful owner, Chemung Kaly, LLC.