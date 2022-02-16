Main Street Bridge finally opens after almost a year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The time has finally come. The South Main Street bridge in Elmira will finally open for the first time in almost a year, leaving all five downtown bridges open at the same time.

The bridge opened to the public at 12:30 p.m. on February 16, after Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery said the final inspection went well earlier this week. According to the City Manager’s Office, the bridge will be open for vehicles, bikes and pedestrians. Within minutes of the opening, cars were already seen driving across.

The bridge will have to close for one or two weekends in the spring to re-seal the concrete deck and pavement markings once the weather warms up, according to an announcement from the City Manager’s Office.

The opening will mark the first time all five bridges across the Chemung River in downtown Elmira are open for the first time in nearly three years. Main Street’s opening has faced numerous delays since it closed in March 2021. Officials have pointed towards pandemic-related causes for the delays, such as increased supply costs and shipping delays.

The Lake Street bridge opened as a pedestrian walkway in December 2021 after years of delays and construction.

Last fall, before the Lake Street pedestrian bridge opened, a 70-year-old man died on the Clemens Center Parkway while he was walking over the bridge. The Clemens bridge does not have any sidewalks, unlike Madison Ave, Walnut St, or Main St.

Residents pointed to the fact that Walnut Street, one of the closest pedestrian options, was over a mile away if people were looking to cross the river on foot. Numerous people could be seen walking across the busy Clemens Center bridge despite the lack of sidewalks.

But construction continues in the Southern Tier. The Lowman Crossover bridge in Ashland has also seen numerous delays. Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange told 18 News that the necessary steel beams should arrive by the end of February. They were reportedly ordered in February 2021. The bridge is then scheduled to be open in early June 2022 weather permitting.