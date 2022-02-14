Main Street bridge inspection update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Main Street bridge in downtown Elmira underwent inspection today and is set to open on Wednesday, February 16, according to the Chemung County Department of Public Works (DPW).

The bridge faced numerous delays since it closed down in March 2021. New projects for Main Street bridge were set to start on that month, but most work was put on hold by Verizon until mid-May. Officials pointed out that many pandemic-related causes were the reason for delays, including supply costs and shipping delays.

According to Chemung County DPW Commissioner Andrew Avery, the bridge is now in really good shape and the sidewalk on the bridge will finally be open for pedestrians. In the months since the bridge closed, residents had to take advantage of other bridges in Elmira, which often caused pedestrian accidents and traffic problems.

“We don’t have an exact time yet,” said Andrew. “That’ll be decided by the end of tomorrow just based on their demobilization works to make sure that everything’s in good shape.”

The opening of the Main Street bridge will be the first time all four bridges in downtown Elmira are open at the same time in years.