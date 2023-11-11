AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11th: 31°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- Happy Veteran’s Day! A nice weekend is ahead of us but how long do the nice conditions last? Details below:

TODAY:

We start the weekend off mainly dry with only a few drops for some this morning. A cold front lingering from last night continues to push past, and high pressure moves in from behind. We should be mainly partly cloudy with breaks of sunshine and highs in the mid-40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay dry as high pressure pushes in, and temperatures drop into the 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure is the main weather feature of this week. Other than a few lake effect showers Monday night and possibly Tuesday morning, we stay mainly dry by midweek. High pressure settles in and allows for quiet and mild conditions, with sunshine bringing temperatures back into the upper 50s near 60 as we head into next weekend.

SATURDAY: PASSING AM SHOWER. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60

Have a spectacular day!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram