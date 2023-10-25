AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 36°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are halfway through the week and nearing the end of October, but it doesn’t quite feel like mid-fall. When do cooler and seasonable fall conditions return? Details below:

TODAY:

Today we are mainly dry and warm. Most of our chances for stray showers were for earlier this morning, or late overnight into tomorrow. Otherwise, high pressure along the coast keeps most showers out of the region, but cloud cover is increasing throughout the day. Even so, temperatures reach the low 70s this afternoon for most with the help of SW flow.

TONIGHT:

Increased cloud cover helps to keep the warmth into the evening. Temperatures tonight are well above average in the mid to low 50s. We are mainly under cloudy skies, and a few stray showers are possible especially late overnight into tomorrow.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We remain warm and mainly dry as we end the workweek. Chances for showers increase slightly on Friday, before becoming more likely for the weekend. The rainfall this weekend will help temperatures drop off, leaving us in the low 50s and upper 40s going into the next work week.

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29