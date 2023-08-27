VERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27 TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27TH: 55°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) — We are nearing the end of the month with cooler temperatures in store for the start of our week. How will the next weather system play out? Details below:

TODAY:

We start our day off mostly dry and cloudy, but the sky clears up this afternoon. This sunshine will help us feel a bit warmer as temperatures today only top off in the mid to low 70s for most of us. We stay mainly dry today and dewpoints are only in the mid 50s, allowing it to feel comfortable and cool as we go throughout our afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, we cool down to the low 50s, and we stay mainly dry. Skies clear up with only a few clouds, and with this clearing we can expect a few areas with fog later in the night, especially in our valleys.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Today’s area of high pressure begins to move out of our region as we get into our Monday, but a weak shortwave is what sparks a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated storm or two. These scattered showers continue into Tuesday with the help of an area of low pressure to our southeast. As we move into September this week we also move into hurricane season, and we will be tracking the tropics. Right now, we are tracking a Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Ten, which both are seeing tracks that push off to the east into the Atlantic with the help of the large high pressure system forming down the east coast midweek. The showers and storms we are expecting will likely not be impacted by these tropical storms.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

