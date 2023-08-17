AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are mainly dry this morning, but we set up for the next weather system as we move throughout our day. When will showers and storms return? Details below:

TODAY:

Temperatures today are expected to get into the low 80s as sunshine before rain showers today warms us up. We can expect a few stray showers around this afternoon, but mainly sun and clouds in between rounds of rain.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms are expected to pick up tonight as chances for widespread storms increase overnight. A cold front moving in late tonight could bring stronger storms and excessive rainfall concerns.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK:

Tomorrow looks to see leftover showers from the front on and off throughout the day, but we start to dry up by nighttime ahead of the weekend. Drier conditions are look to stay in place throughout the weekend as high pressure persists.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/HAZE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE, THEN SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW : 58

Have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram