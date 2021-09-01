Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-86 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on I-86E near Painted Post.

According to NY 511, the eastbound lane has been shut down near Exit 44C and Hodgman Park. Traffic is being diverted into Riverside.

AMR Ambulance, B&W Towing, New York State Police, NYSDOT, and multiple fire departments are at the scene. According to our reporter at the scene, there is a large amount of dirt or mud across the roadway.

Clean-up crews were seen cleaning up large chunks of debris with bulldozers and loading it onto flatbed trucks for removal.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.