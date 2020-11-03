Major vehicle crash involving State Trooper on I86W near exit 42, suspect at-large

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic has been shut down on I-86W near exit 42 after what’s being described as a major crash involving a State Trooper, according to New York State Police.

According to a Steuben County official, there is a suspect at large.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

State Police have closed the I-86 eastbound lanes near exit 41, Campbell, due to a police investigation.

Motorists should avoid that area. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 3, 2020

This is a developing story and 18 News is en route to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.