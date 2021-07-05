Man airlifted after near-drowning on Seneca Lake

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A 29-year-old man was airlifted after a near-drowning on Seneca Lake in Dresden on July 4.

Yates County Sheriff Deputies responded to the lake around 4 p.m. for a possible drowning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was swimming with friends while their boats were anchored just south of Dresden. When the man failed to resurface, his friends located him under one of the boats and were able to bring him to shore.

Courtesy Jan-Michael Blencowe

The victim was transported by Penn Yan Ambulance to a landing zone where he was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. The man’s condition is currently unknown and the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.