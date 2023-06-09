ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after a reported burglary on the city’s southside early Friday morning.

According to the Elmira Police Department, 35-year-old Jezmine Wells was arrested and charged with Burglary in the 2nd degree.

Police say that around 6 a.m. on June 9, a burglary was reported in the 500 block of Spaulding Street on the southside.

The victim told police that Wells had kicked in the door to his house, taken property from the inside, and left on foot.

Police say they made contact with Wells less than a block away, saying he was in possession of some of the stolen property.

Police say Wells was holding onto credit cards, a Playstation, and other personal items, all of which were given back to the owner following the arrest.

Wells was arrested and charged, police ask anyone with further information about the incident to call the EPD at 607-737-5626.