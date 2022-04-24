ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was arrested after an incident took place inside the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside, Saturday afternoon.

According to Elmira Police, Michael Weir, 26, of Elmira, was arrested following an incident that took place at a charity basketball tournament for Jeremy Scharborough inside the Family Fitness Center around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say that Weir had been participating in the tournament and became upset after a referee made a foul call against him.

They say that Weir had then gone over to his things and taken out what looked to be a handgun and was waving it around at individuals inside of the building and threatening them.

Weir had fled the scene and ended up in the back of the parking lot inside of a black sedan. Police were called to the reports of someone menacing individuals with a handgun, thus the reason for such a large police response to the area.

Police were successful in ordering Weir out of the vehicle and taking him into custody. After a search of Weir and the vehicle he was in, police found the weapon that was used during the incident.

Police say that the weapon was actually an imitation BB gun, that looked very similar to a Glock handgun.

Weir was charged with menacing in the second degree along with criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree. Police told 18 News that Weir was charged with the weapons charge because of the way he used the BB gun to make other people believe it was a real firearm.