Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at State Troopers

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – James Haines, 28, of Richford, has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of two New York State Troopers.

On September 3, 2020, troopers patrolled to a residence in Richford in search of Haines, who had allegedly been involved in a dispute in the village of Spencer. Troopers approached Haines at approximately 6:35 p.m., and he allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of the troopers then fled. No troopers were injured.

An investigation led troopers to a location off State Route 96 in the town Candor. After speaking with police investigators, Haines surrendered to troopers during the early morning hours on September 4, 2020.

Courtesy NYSP

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Slaterville and Candor Fire Departments.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.