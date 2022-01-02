Man arrested for burglary in Elmira; armed with weapon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 2, the Elmira Police Department arrested Cameron McPherson in connection to a burglary within the 400 block of Broadway St.

Elmira Police responded to the residence on Broadway Street for a burglary in progress in which a weapon was displayed. Upon arrival, officers encountered one of the suspects, McPherson, along with the residents of the apartment.

McPherson was taken into custody without incident.

A preliminary investigation determined that McPherson was armed with a .22 caliber revolver that was fully loaded.

One of the residents did detain McPherson and removed the firearm from him prior to police arrival. As a result of this investigation, McPherson was charged with Burglary in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

McPherson is currently being held pending arraignment in the Elmira City Court on January 3rd.

The investigation into this incident remains open. It is believed that there were at least two, but possibly three more individuals involved who fled prior to police arrival.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or at the tip line 607-271-HALT.