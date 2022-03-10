Man arrested for Chemung County Fairgrounds fire, stealing car; released

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire and stealing a vehicle from the Chemung County Fairgrounds over the weekend, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s office.

Jeremy Montgomery, 38, of Elmira was arrested Thursday for intentionally starting a fire inside a concession stand on the morning of March 6, 2022. Montgomery is also accused of breaking into and stealing property from a horse stall before stealing a pickup truck. The truck was recovered at a later date.

Montgomery is also a suspect in an additional fire at a local business located near the Fairgrounds.

His charges are listed as:

  • Arson in the third degree: a Class C Felony
  • Burglary in the third Degree: a Class E Felony
  • Grand Larceny in the third degree: a Class E Felony

Montgomery was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court and was released on his own recognizance under New York’s State bail reform. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elmira City Police Department in locating Montgomery.

