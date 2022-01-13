Man arrested for driving drunk into porch in Wheeler

WHEELER, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 12, at approximately 3:12 p.m., New York State Police arrested Grayson Czarnecki for driving drunk into a porch in the town of Wheeler.

According to NYSP, troopers in Bath responded to a motor vehicle accident in which a car struck a house on Bull Hill Road. When Troopers arrived on scene, they observed a red Honda Fit on the porch of the Bull Hill Road Residence.

While interviewing the owner of the house, he reported no injuries. Troopers also interviewed the operator of the vehicle, Grayson Czarnecki, and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.  

Czarnecki failed all administered field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

Czarnecki was processed at State Police in Bath and provided a breath sample of .17% BAC and was issued all applicable traffic tickets returnable to the Wheeler Town Court for a later date in January.

