ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1.

According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Christian Little-Paz from Ithaca.

Shortly after, an IPD officer located the stolen vehicle traveling on South Plain Street and followed it. Little-Paz tried to evade police driving south on Elmira Road. Eventually, he crashed into a small tree in front of the Kwik Fill gas station.

Officers ordered Little-Paz out of the car. However, he failed to comply with the orders. He attempted to flee again, but the vehicle was stuck in the tree. Little-Paz tried to free the car from the tree, but it did not work.

Ithaca Police then requested assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and Cornell University Police. Police blocked off roadways to prevent innocent civilians from being put in danger. Police attempted to talk with Little-Paz again, but he failed to comply with orders to exit the vehicle for several minutes.

A short time later, Little-Paz emerged from the vehicle and failed to comply with orders from the police. Police then shot Little-Paz with non-lethal bean bag ammunition. Little-Paz fell to the ground and struggled with police before being placed in handcuffs.

Little-Paz received medical treatment after being placed under arrest. However, due to his level of intoxication/impairment, he is still being evaluated by medical professionals.

Little-Paz is being arraigned on two charges: