Man arrested for setting up hidden camera in bedroom in Erin

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Erin man has been arrested on obscenity offenses for unlawful surveillance, according to State Police.

Erik Powell, 47, was arrested by New York State Police on November 1 in the Town of Horseheads. The arrest stems from an incident first reported on October 18 in which Police learned Powell had allegedly set up a hidden camera in a home in Erin.

Powell was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a class-E felony. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Erin Court on November 9.