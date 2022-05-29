MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — Mansfield Police have announced the arrest of a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a juvenile.

According to a statement released by Mansfield Borough Police on Friday, Tyrell Smith was arrested following an investigation that alleged him of the sexual assault.

Police received a complaint about the assault before launching the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and Smith was found and apprehended.

Smith was incarcerated in the Tioga County Prison and charged with the following: