HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport man was arrested Friday after a hit-and-run incident on Nov. 11 left a man dead in Horseheads.

According to New York State Police, Alex L. Saxbury, 29, was arrested Friday in Horseheads.

Saxbury is charged with Leaving an accident- result in death, a class D Felony.

Police say Saxbury was released on his own recognizance, and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Police arrested Saxbury following a hit-and-run incident in Horseheads on Nov. 11, at around 5 p.m. where 44-year-old Jon Gearhart died after being hit by a vehicle as he was removing a deer from the roadway.

The incident happened along state Route 14 where police say Gearhart stopped his vehicle before attempting to remove the deer. The vehicle that stuck Gearhart drove away, according to police.

Gearhart was pronounced dead after being taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center.