PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a larceny report in the Town of Erwin, police officials say.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Justin L. Furney, 35, out of Painted Post, was arrested on Thursday, April 13, on the charges of:

Burglary in the Third Degree, a class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Petit Larceny

The arrest stems from an investigation into a larceny in the Town of Erwin. Police say that Furney had stolen property from a retail center in the town after being previously notified that he wasn’t allowed to remain on the property.

Police say that Furney was suspected of being in possession of fentanyl as well at the time of the arrest.

Police say that Furney was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.