SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — New information has been released out of Tioga County from Saturday’s shooting incident that left one man in custody.

We now know from Pennsylvania State Police that 28-year-old Zachary McCoon was arrested on Criminal Homicide charges following a shooting in Sullivan Township, Pa.

McCoon reportedly admitted on the phone to police to shooting his estranged father, who has been identified as 49-year-old Trevor McCoon, and killing him after Zachary claimed his father charged him Saturday morning.

Zachary McCoon has been charged with Criminal Homicide, along with other charges, and was arraigned Saturday evening, July 9, and committed with no bail.