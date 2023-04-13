A picture of the vandalized truck recovered by Bath Police. Credit – The Village of Bath Police Department.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath police have announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for stealing a vehicle and vandalizing it after police found it abanded on Wednesday.

Police say that 33-year-old, Kaleb E. Heidrick, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, a Class D Felony.

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony.

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony.

The charges are in relation to the theft of a white pick-up truck that police found in Mountainview Apartments on May Street on April 12.

Pictures released by Bath Police show that the truck was spray-painted black all around the vehicle.

Police say that when they were questioning Heidrick, Heidrick had consumed narcotics that were hidden on or in his body and overdosed. Police say that Heidrick was taken to Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After his release from the hospital, Heidrick was escorted to the Village of Bath Police Department for processing and then to the Steuben County Jail.

Police would like to remind residents to lock up their belongings and suggest home security cameras as a way to help deter some crimes.