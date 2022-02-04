Man arrested on weapons charges; possession of heroin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Feb. 4, officers from the Elmira Police Department arrested Naquan Moore for possession of a “ghost” gun and heroin.

According to police, EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on West Fourth Street in the City of Elmira. During that traffic stop, officers learned the operator of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license and was taken into custody. While doing so, an officer observed Moore, a passenger in the vehicle, had a handgun magazine protruding from his jacket. As a result, Moore was also taken into custody without incident.

Firearm and heroin EPD took from Moore

Moore was found to be in possession of a 9mm “ghost” gun which was loaded with 18 rounds. Moore also was in possession of over 6 ounces of heroin.

As a result of the investigation, Moore was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Moore was held pending arraignment in the Elmira City Court on February 5th.

