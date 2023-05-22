ULYSSES, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday May 20th, New York State Police out of Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 Center to a report of a dispute at a residence of Searsburg Road in the town of Ulysses.

After an investigation, 65-year-old Edwin Garcia of Bangor, PA had unwanted inappropriate sexual contact with a child less than the age of 11.

According to police, Garcia was arrested at approximately 4:20 AM on Sunday, May 21st. He was charged with the class “C” felony of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree.

Garcia was brought to the Tompkins County Jail and arraigned. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $1,000,000 partially secured bond.