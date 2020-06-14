Man contains truck fire in Wellsboro, PA

WELLSBORO, PA (FNN) – According to First News Now, an individual suffered a minor arm burn after trying to extinguish a fire that broke out in the bed of truck where there had been some gas in cans that caught fire. The incident unfolded around 10:51AM in front of the North West Bank on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

It has not yet been confirmed if the individual was the driver of the vehicle. The individual did not need to go to the hospital for treatment of his burn.

The fire was reported under control at 10:55AM by Wellsboro fire personnel who arrived on scene.

The fire was extinguished by 10:59AM.

Wellsboro firefighters remained on scene for clean up and were able to head back to their station by 11:11AM.